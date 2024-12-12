Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Shares Down 10% – Here’s What Happened

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 126,292 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 412,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Fortune Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$25.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.01.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

