Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.58 and traded as high as $30.95. Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF shares last traded at $30.77, with a volume of 345,142 shares.

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $939.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000.

About Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

The Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an all-cap index of developed ex-US stocks, selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

