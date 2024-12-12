Franklin Resources Inc Sells 2,610 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $123,792.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,873.87. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,900 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $345,309.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Franklin Resources Inc sold 8,467 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $369,923.23.

On Monday, October 14th, Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,657 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $336,142.30.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:EMO opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $50.73.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 60.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,670,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

