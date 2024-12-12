Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Stock Price Down 5.3% – What’s Next?

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.71. 180,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 278,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Freegold Ventures Trading Down 6.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$312.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.74.

Freegold Ventures Company Profile

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims comprises 240 State of Alaska claims that cover a total area of 5,971.6 hectares; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

