FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,696 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.92% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of FJAN opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.64 million, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

