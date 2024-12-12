Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fuchs Trading Down 1.5 %

FUPBY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.27. 3,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26. Fuchs has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $12.68.

Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $991.33 million for the quarter. Fuchs had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fuchs will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fuchs Company Profile

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

