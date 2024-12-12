Fulcrum Equity Management Buys 79 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 142.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 60.6% during the third quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,698,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. Barclays cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total transaction of $82,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,245.48. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $191.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.20. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.29 and a 52-week high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($1.28). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.