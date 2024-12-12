Fulcrum Equity Management Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Fulcrum Equity Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Johns Hopkins University increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,935,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,154,000 after purchasing an additional 798,483 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16,345.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,529,000 after acquiring an additional 910,603 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 892,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,639,000 after acquiring an additional 51,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 881,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,059,000 after purchasing an additional 15,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $122.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $123.58.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

