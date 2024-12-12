Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $274,000 in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,399,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,225,000 after buying an additional 313,478 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,820,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,948,000 after purchasing an additional 24,834 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,663,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,639,000 after purchasing an additional 182,481 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 65.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,318,000 after buying an additional 633,765 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,330,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,227,000 after buying an additional 456,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,688. This represents a 38.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NRG opened at $95.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.89 and its 200 day moving average is $84.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.60 and a twelve month high of $103.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

NRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

