Fulcrum Equity Management Raises Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Vistra makes up 1.4% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 1,505.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total transaction of $18,878,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,849,637.12. This represents a 31.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $2,795,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,990,029.50. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,100 shares of company stock worth $55,087,314 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE VST opened at $146.00 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $168.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.21 and a 200 day moving average of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Vistra declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vistra

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.