FY2024 EPS Forecast for Southwest Airlines Raised by Analyst

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Southwest Airlines in a report issued on Tuesday, December 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the airline will earn $0.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $28.25 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.37.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:LUV opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of -479.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 99,407 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 46.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,082,719 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $932,894,000 after buying an additional 9,504,201 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 65,831 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $3,482,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other news, Director Rakesh Gangwal purchased 643,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $19,300,764.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,606,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,117,203.78. This represents a 21.73 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda B. Rutherford sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $132,405.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,534.40. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is -1,028.57%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

