GameStop Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 276,532 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 35% compared to the typical volume of 204,117 call options.

GameStop Stock Up 7.7 %

GameStop stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.09 and a beta of -0.11. GameStop has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $64.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. GameStop had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.68 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GameStop will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GameStop

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $102,487.32. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 54,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,196.92. This represents a 7.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $51,084.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,904 shares in the company, valued at $750,436. The trade was a 6.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,639 shares of company stock worth $481,000 over the last three months. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 41.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in GameStop by 697.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 28,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GME shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

