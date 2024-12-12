Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stake Raised by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 27,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 385,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,262,000 after acquiring an additional 20,576 shares in the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after acquiring an additional 54,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $171.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.02 and a 200-day moving average of $157.11. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $195.94. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $148.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $585,069.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,282.04. This trade represents a 22.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $833,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,825,688.20. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,268 shares of company stock worth $7,584,853 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

