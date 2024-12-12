General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,031 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,620,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,395,000 after purchasing an additional 106,878 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278,448 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $774,766,000 after purchasing an additional 989,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,951,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $601,730,000 after purchasing an additional 135,717 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,922,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $600,291,000 after buying an additional 1,091,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,113,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $498,310,000 after buying an additional 421,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.85.

NYSE:GM opened at $52.03 on Thursday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $535,229.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,865.13. This represents a 51.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 383,142 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $21,697,331.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,465 shares in the company, valued at $6,935,192.95. This represents a 75.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,030,475 shares of company stock valued at $56,509,286. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

