Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 165,825 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,985,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,825 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.17% of CRH worth $738,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 336.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in CRH by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 70.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Down 0.2 %

CRH stock opened at $98.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.36. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $65.06 and a 52 week high of $104.23. The stock has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29.

CRH Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRH. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRH

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.