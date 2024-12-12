Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 608,696 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,475,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.70% of VICI Properties worth $945,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 599.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,936,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658,819 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,939 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,453,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,147 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,520,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in VICI Properties by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,548,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,869,000 after buying an additional 1,164,717 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE VICI opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VICI. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on VICI

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.