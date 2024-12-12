Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 245,922 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,411,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $665,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,671,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,426,000 after purchasing an additional 581,870 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,364,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,498,385,000 after purchasing an additional 982,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,047,000 after acquiring an additional 96,482 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,420,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,904,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,499,000 after acquiring an additional 231,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock opened at $60.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.18, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.81. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $67.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,058.82%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $396,924.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,231,860.87. This trade represents a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

