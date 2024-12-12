Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 355,206 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,703,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.58% of Corteva worth $1,037,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 267.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,120,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,851,000 after buying an additional 815,135 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 51.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 41,943 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,523,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,966,000 after buying an additional 66,052 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 16.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,275,000 after buying an additional 141,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 468.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 37,239 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Corteva from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.06.

Corteva Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CTVA opened at $59.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average is $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $64.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

