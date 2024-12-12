Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,948,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 30,610 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.42% of Agilent Technologies worth $1,028,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $141.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.16 and a 52 week high of $155.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.54.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 19.80%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,448,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,595. This trade represents a 19.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on A. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on A

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.