Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 284,918 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,521,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 284,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $889,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.65.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $73.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,521.36. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,150. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

