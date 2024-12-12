Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 76,618 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,865,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $698,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at $581,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Workday by 3.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Workday by 23.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at $6,020,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at $78,003,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total value of $442,101.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,806.90. This represents a 17.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.59, for a total transaction of $14,112,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 505,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,032,950. This trade represents a 10.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,463 shares of company stock valued at $88,422,088 in the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $272.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.88. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Workday’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Workday from $274.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.21.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

