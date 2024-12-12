Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 932,665 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,761,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 932,665 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $783,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 163.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,833,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,835,235,000 after acquiring an additional 24,084,154 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 13,532.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 11.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,616 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.6% during the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,596,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 67.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,022,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,879,000 after acquiring an additional 815,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $950,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,268.75. This trade represents a 10.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $454,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320,274.73. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,459 shares of company stock worth $3,811,808. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $81.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.92. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $53.87 and a one year high of $83.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

