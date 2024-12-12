Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Buys 23,192 Shares of WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE) Stock

WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 23,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.24 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of A$28,758.08 ($18,317.25).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 14,023 shares of WAM Leaders stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.23 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,248.29 ($10,986.17).

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, November 17th. This is a boost from WAM Leaders’s previous Final dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 3.37%. WAM Leaders’s payout ratio is currently 450.00%.

About WAM Leaders

WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

