George Oliver Sells 124,497 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CEO George Oliver sold 124,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $10,292,166.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,802,081.72. This represents a 8.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Friday, November 22nd, George Oliver sold 170,430 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $14,264,991.00.

On Monday, November 25th, George Oliver sold 10,304 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $866,978.56.

On Wednesday, November 20th, George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total value of $18,541,853.44.

On Friday, November 15th, George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $9,358,113.60.

On Tuesday, October 15th, George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $8,494,125.85.

On Monday, September 16th, George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $84.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $51.70 and a 1-year high of $87.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 58.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.57.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

