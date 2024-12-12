Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 33.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,280 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $48.82 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $891.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.85 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 26.88%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

