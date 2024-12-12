Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Receives C$57.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Director Michener Chandlee purchased 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$67.83 per share, with a total value of C$49,920.57. Also, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.20, for a total transaction of C$1,989,000.00. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE:GIL opened at C$69.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$41.32 and a 1-year high of C$71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

