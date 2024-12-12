Glencore (LON:GLEN) Trading Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 383.20 ($4.89) and last traded at GBX 385.90 ($4.92). Approximately 22,107,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 33,058,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 394.85 ($5.04).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GLEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 530 ($6.76) to GBX 500 ($6.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 516.25 ($6.59).
Glencore Stock Down 1.4 %
Glencore Company Profile
Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.
Read More
