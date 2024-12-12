Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Morgan Stanley

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

GBTG traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $9.16. 237,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,973. Global Business Travel Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.89 million. Global Business Travel Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Business Travel Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBTG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Business Travel Group by 19.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,993,000 after acquiring an additional 386,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 346,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 1,116.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,007,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 925,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 971,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 41.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 237,682 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

