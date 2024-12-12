Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the November 15th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HYDR stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.81. The stock had a trading volume of 13,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,276. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.39. Global X Hydrogen ETF has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $35.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Global X Hydrogen ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

