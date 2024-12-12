Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder Sells 38,624 Shares

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 38,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $80,337.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,057,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,061.28. This trade represents a 1.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Globalstar Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of GSAT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,064,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,745,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Globalstar, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Globalstar by 1,000.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 129,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 117,864 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Globalstar by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 328,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 68,599 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 3,472.7% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 976,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 949,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service.

