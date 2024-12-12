GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Trading Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $205.73 and last traded at $205.63. 231,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,461,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.39.

GDDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.53 and its 200-day moving average is $159.48. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total value of $316,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,384,869.50. This trade represents a 6.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.17, for a total value of $152,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,551,961.44. This trade represents a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,503 shares of company stock worth $4,102,853. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

