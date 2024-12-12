goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Senior Officer Jason Mullins Sells 2,500 Shares

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.76, for a total transaction of C$429,400.00.
goeasy Stock Down 0.2 %
TSE:GSY opened at C$163.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$176.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$182.91. goeasy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$149.65 and a 52-week high of C$206.02. The company has a market cap of C$2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.31, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 15.97.
goeasy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.
goeasy Company Profile
goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.
