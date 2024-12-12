goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Senior Officer Jason Mullins Sells 2,500 Shares

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.76, for a total transaction of C$429,400.00.

goeasy Stock Down 0.2 %

TSE:GSY opened at C$163.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$176.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$182.91. goeasy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$149.65 and a 52-week high of C$206.02. The company has a market cap of C$2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.31, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 15.97.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$202.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bankshares increased their price target on goeasy from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on goeasy from C$215.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$219.89.

Get Our Latest Report on GSY

goeasy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

See Also

