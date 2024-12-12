Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.14 and traded as high as $52.21. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF shares last traded at $51.67, with a volume of 80,287 shares.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.06 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

