Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Acquired by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 274,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,210 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Golub Capital BDC worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,994,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,139,000 after buying an additional 648,855 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 63.0% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 430,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 166,480 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 151.8% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,104,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,442 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 505,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 198,473 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

GBDC opened at $15.07 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.64%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

