Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Short Interest Up 186.4% in November

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 186.4% from the November 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Good Gaming Price Performance

Shares of Good Gaming stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.01. 456,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,792. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.01. Good Gaming has a twelve month low of 0.01 and a twelve month high of 0.04.

About Good Gaming

Good Gaming, Inc operates tournament gaming platform and online destination targeting esports players and participants interested in competing at the high school or college level worldwide. The company offers Galactic Acres mobile game featuring unique characters, stories, and Web3 enhanced experiences.

