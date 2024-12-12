Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.48%.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

Good Times Restaurants stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,000. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $29.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

