Greene King (LON:GNK) Trading Up 0% – Time to Buy?

Greene King plc (LON:GNK – Get Free Report) shares rose 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 849.40 ($10.84) and last traded at GBX 849.20 ($10.83). Approximately 6,678,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 338% from the average daily volume of 1,526,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 849 ($10.83).

Greene King Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 849.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 849.20.

About Greene King

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

