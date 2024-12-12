Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.0400 on Top Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 12th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $9,758.93 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101,436.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $552.44 or 0.00544621 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.30 or 0.00120566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00009359 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00034082 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.94 or 0.00196121 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00023113 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00068053 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.