Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.56, but opened at $30.00. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $27.56, with a volume of 1,262 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Grupo Simec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
Grupo Simec Stock Up 0.0 %
Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $452.15 million for the quarter.
About Grupo Simec
Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.
