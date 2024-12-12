GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 148,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 276,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut GSI Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GSI Technology

GSI Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $70.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.96.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 54.03% and a negative net margin of 77.71%. The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 42.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its position in GSI Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 471,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 19.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 32,711 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GSI Technology

(Get Free Report)

GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.