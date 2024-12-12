Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Stake Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,297,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,316 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $219,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 268.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HWC shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens raised Hancock Whitney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In other news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 18,000 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $1,069,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,026 shares in the company, valued at $15,099,305.44. The trade was a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $40,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,900 shares in the company, valued at $810,105. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,710. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWC opened at $58.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.52. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $525.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

