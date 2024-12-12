Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Shares Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48.10 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 48.10 ($0.61). Approximately 65,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 30,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.62).

Hansard Global Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £66.69 million, a PE ratio of 1,222.50, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 47.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98.

Hansard Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a GBX 2.65 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is a positive change from Hansard Global’s previous dividend of $1.80. Hansard Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

About Hansard Global

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. It provides unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

Featured Articles

