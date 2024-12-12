Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Harbour Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HBRIY remained flat at $3.15 during trading on Wednesday. 7,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69.
Harbour Energy Company Profile
