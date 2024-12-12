Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Harbour Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBRIY remained flat at $3.15 during trading on Wednesday. 7,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

