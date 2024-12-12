HC Wainwright Raises Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Price Target to $11.00

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $10.25 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Uranium Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target (up from $9.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Stock Up 4.1 %

Uranium Energy stock opened at $8.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.38 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.54. Uranium Energy has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Uranium Energy will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,804,000. HTLF Bank increased its position in Uranium Energy by 40.0% in the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 63,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 38.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,880,000 after buying an additional 501,291 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.