HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.72% from the company’s current price.

PRAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance

Shares of PRAX opened at $75.13 on Thursday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $86.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.67.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a negative net margin of 9,409.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Alex Nemiroff sold 8,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $660,767.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,140.20. This trade represents a 44.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lauren Mastrocola sold 5,188 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $424,274.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,031.14. The trade was a 48.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 248,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,324,000 after acquiring an additional 56,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 523.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,329 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 46.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 51,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 29.6% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Featured Stories

