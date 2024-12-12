HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 415.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SGMO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.87% and a negative return on equity of 264.16%. The firm had revenue of $49.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 85,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 167.8% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 103,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 64,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 55.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 38,850 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

