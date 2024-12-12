Head to Head Contrast: DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) & Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Free Report) and DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Puhui Wealth Investment Management and DigitalBridge Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management N/A N/A N/A DigitalBridge Group 21.42% 3.58% 1.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Puhui Wealth Investment Management and DigitalBridge Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puhui Wealth Investment Management 0 0 0 0 0.00 DigitalBridge Group 0 1 6 1 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

DigitalBridge Group has a consensus price target of $17.88, indicating a potential upside of 41.25%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than Puhui Wealth Investment Management.

This table compares Puhui Wealth Investment Management and DigitalBridge Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management $2.44 million 0.00 -$4.74 million N/A N/A DigitalBridge Group $891.16 million 2.47 $185.28 million $0.73 17.34

DigitalBridge Group has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Management.

Risk and Volatility

Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by institutional investors. 48.2% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DigitalBridge Group beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Management

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. is a third-party wealth management service provider. It focuses on marketing financial products and managing funds for individuals and corporate clients in the People’s Republic of China. The company was founded by Zhe Ji in 2013 and is headquartered in Dong Cheng, China.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

