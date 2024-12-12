Head to Head Contrast: Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) and Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rivian Automotive and Polestar Automotive Holding UK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian Automotive 1 12 11 0 2.42 Polestar Automotive Holding UK 2 4 1 0 1.86

Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus target price of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 15.02%. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus target price of $1.53, suggesting a potential upside of 43.26%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than Rivian Automotive.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Rivian Automotive has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian Automotive -121.38% -72.78% -35.06% Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Polestar Automotive Holding UK”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian Automotive $4.55 billion 3.09 -$5.43 billion ($5.60) -2.46 Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.06 billion 1.11 -$1.19 billion ($0.57) -1.88

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rivian Automotive. Rivian Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Polestar Automotive Holding UK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name. It provides consumer services, such as digital financing and leasing, telematics-based insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, software services, and charging solutions. In addition, the company designs, develops, manufactures, and operates the Rivian Adventure Network Direct Current fast chargers, and offers access to Combined Charging Standard, as well as FleetOS, a proprietary, end-to-end centralized fleet management subscription platform. Further, it offers Rivian Commercial Van platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

