Head-To-Head Survey: Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) & Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML)

Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) and Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Critical Metals and Lifezone Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Critical Metals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lifezone Metals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lifezone Metals has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 77.05%. Given Lifezone Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lifezone Metals is more favorable than Critical Metals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Critical Metals N/A N/A -$147.49 million N/A N/A Lifezone Metals $1.48 million N/A -$363.88 million N/A N/A

This table compares Critical Metals and Lifezone Metals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Critical Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lifezone Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Critical Metals and Lifezone Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Critical Metals N/A N/A N/A Lifezone Metals -24,521.17% -294.91% -237.25%

Volatility and Risk

Critical Metals has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifezone Metals has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Critical Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.7% of Critical Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Critical Metals beats Lifezone Metals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Critical Metals

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company’s products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

