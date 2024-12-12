Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Director Sells $392,591.16 in Stock

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer K. Hopkins sold 5,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $392,591.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,420.28. This represents a 45.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Up 0.5 %

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $67.97 on Thursday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.39.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $272.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 67.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter valued at $426,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $800,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,626,000. Finally, Slotnik Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,714,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Read More

